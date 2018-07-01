Menu
Wayne Loft and Leisha Robinson at the new Bunnings Warehouse Keperra which opened earlier this year. Picture: Glenn Roberts
Business

Bunnings steps up Queensland assault

Domanii Cameron
by
1st Jul 2018 7:35 AM
QUEENSLAND'S favourite weekend sausage sizzle is being given 15 new homes.

Bunnings is investing more than $636 million to expand existing stores and create 15 new sites across Queensland over the next five years.

The move is promising to create more than 2100 permanent positions and 3300 jobs during construction.

Bunnings managing director Michael Schneider said Queensland continued to play an important part in the hardware store's growth.

"We look forward to continuing to grow our presence in both metro and regional parts of Queensland," he said.

"Our network of stores demonstrates our confidence and commitment to invest in the local economy."

Construction is currently underway at new sites in Newstead, Underwood and Warwick, with twelve more stores around the state currently in the planning stages.

It comes after Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed 22,500 new residents made Queensland home last year - up by 7500 on 2015-16.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Bunnings announcement and data from ABS were positive signs for the economy.

"Bunnings' big construction spend is yet more proof of the rising confidence in the Queensland economy," she said.

"The company is already a major employer here with over 7800 team members in its Queensland network.

"Bunnings policy, to create jobs for the local community where its stores operate, is a winner and admirably demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting local groups and organisations."

The Premier said the rise in our population continued to be driven by those moving here from New South Wales.

'In fact, in the previous 20 years NSW lost the most people - at 353,600 - from interstate migration," she said.

"They just keep coming over the border to enjoy our superior lifestyle and good opportunities for jobs and affordable housing.

'That's why Queensland is investing in more hospitals, roads, schools and better transport to meet the needs of our ever-growing state."

