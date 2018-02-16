HERE COMES HAIL: Falls start in Grafton after storm warning

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THE sky is rumbling already, and the Bureau is warning areas in the Northern Rivers that it could be a heavy thunderstorm.

The warning states there is the possibility FOR HEAVY RAINFALL, LARGE HAILSTONES AND DAMAGING WINDS For people in Northern Rivers and parts of Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands Forecast Districts.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Tenterfield, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

Severe storm warning for parts of the Mid North Coast, Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands on Friday, February 16, 2018. BOM

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:30 pm.

Meanwhile, surf lifesavers around the state are preparing for a busy weekend with a forecast of large weekend swells prompting safety agencies to issue a hazardous surf warning to all swimmers, surfers, rock fishers, and recreational boaters looking to head out on the water in coming days.

The warning is in place for the state's entire coastline with powerful southerly swell of over 3 metres expected to build overnight continue until at least Sunday.

Beaches between the waters of the Lower North Coast through to the Queensland border are likely to experience larger swells.

A forecast change in the direction of the swell from the east on Monday is likely to bring sets well in excess of three metres to the Far North Coast.

NSW Lifesaving Manager Matt du Plessis is urging the public to be aware of the conditions this weekend and to swim at beaches where there are lifesaving assets present.

"Please take note of the safety warnings and if you have any doubt whatsoever about your ability to handle the water it's better not to go in," said Matt du Plessis.

Lifesavers are using this opportunity to reiterate key safety messages.

"The red and yellow flags are there for a reason and we urge you to make that effort to swim there. We've had several instances of people being pulled from rips over summer so please take those few extra seconds to evaluate the conditions and to talk to the lifesaver or lifeguard on duty," Mr du Plessis said.

Additionally rock fishers in particular should be aware of the long period swell so they need to be extra vigilant when getting on and off exposed platforms.

The conditions which are being driven by a powerful weather system off the coast of Australia are likely to continue until early next week before gradually easing.

General Safety Tips during Hazardous Surf Conditions:

* Avoid rock fishing and water activities on exposed beaches/rock-shelves

* Only swim at patrolled beaches, between the red & yellow flags.

* See www.beachsafe.org.au for patrolled locations/times

* Check the official Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecast before undertaking rock fishing and water activities

* Boaties should seek advice from Marine Rescue NSW and always wear a lifejacket

* If witnessing an in-water emergency dial Triple Zero - Police