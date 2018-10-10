Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Severe summer of storms
Weather

Huge swells, howling winds to lash the state

by Derrick Krusche
10th Oct 2018 12:40 PM

BATTEN down the hatches NSW - huge five-metre swells and howling winds are set to smash the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted severe thunderstorms to sweep through northeastern NSW today.

The big wet is coming our way.
The big wet is coming our way.

These storms will be the strongest in the afternoon and early evening period with falls upwards of 25mm expected.

"Keep an eye on radar and any severe storm warnings issues," authorities said.

The wild weather will also affect Sydney's surf conditions.

Showers persist over Sydney. Picture: John Grainger
Showers persist over Sydney. Picture: John Grainger

Surf forecasting sites say a big southerly swell will start to build this afternoon before peaking around lunchtime tomorrow at a massive five metres.

At the same time south-westerly winds are tipped to reach 40 knots.

Severe thunderstorms to sweep through northeastern NSW
Severe thunderstorms to sweep through northeastern NSW

 

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Craig Ryan said the severe storms will likely be confined to northern NSW today.

"We've got possible showers and storms likely up in the north and northeast," he said.

"There's a possibility some of those storms will be severe with large hail, heavy rainfall and strong winds."

Mr Ryan said these storms were the result of a number of weather factors sweeping across the state.

"There's a trough moving its way up the coast and we're seeing northerly and southerly winds converging," he said.

"We also have clear weather and will see daytime surface heating and instability in the atmosphere. Those three factors are handy for storms."

Sydney is heading for a top of 18 today with a very high chance of showers, but Mr Ryan said storms were not expected in the city.

He said warnings could be issued about dangerous swell conditions in the coming hours.

Up to 94mm of rain has fallen in Sydney since last Thursday.

Friday was the wettest day, with the gauge registering a massive dumping of 44mm.

 

Related Items

bom editors picks nsw storm weather

Top Stories

    ULMARA POOL: 'We will put in the work'

    premium_icon ULMARA POOL: 'We will put in the work'

    Council News Its final days might be numbered, but the Ulmarra community have made one last effort to keep their pool alive.

    • 10th Oct 2018 11:56 AM
    Powerful investment for Yamba Fair

    Powerful investment for Yamba Fair

    News Solar installed to help retailers keep costs down at Yamba Fair

    84-year-old found suffering fractures, hypothermia

    84-year-old found suffering fractures, hypothermia

    News Man found after spending night exposed to the elements

    Driver behind drug-fuelled pursuits faces court

    premium_icon Driver behind drug-fuelled pursuits faces court

    Crime Reece Clark will only spend a minimum of six months behind bars

    Local Partners