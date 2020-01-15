Bureau of Meteorology predicting widespread showers

The Clarence Valley could be in for some rain this week, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting showers and thunderstorms for the region over the next seven days.

A consistently high chance of rain is predicted from today right until Monday next week, with the potential for thunderstorms to bring heavy localised downpours.

BOM meteorologist Sarah Scully said the forecast from today is a marked departure from the hot and dry conditions recently experienced.

“Over the past week we’ve seen a real shift in weather pattern, from the hot and dry conditions that we unfortunately became all too familiar with over the past few months, to much more humid conditions and finally some much anticipated showers and storms are forecast to develop across eastern Australia, with the potential for some heavy rainfall across NSW and Victoria,” she said.

“A deepening inland trough is drawing humid air across eastern Australia leading to increased showers and thunderstorms from today.”

While showers and thunderstorms are forecast for much of the Northern Rivers region from today until Monday next week, Ms Scully said it was difficult to accurately predict total rainfall.

“The hit and miss nature of storms means that it’s difficult to forecast the exact location of the heaviest rainfall totals, but the storms that do form are likely to be slow moving, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall,” she said.

Grafton and Yamba could cop up to 80mm from today to Monday next week, with showers and an afternoon thunderstorm predicted for each day.

The news of rain was welcomed by the NSW Rural Fire Service.

“If this Bureau of Meteorology rainfall forecast comes to fruition then this will be all of our Christmas, birthday, engagement, anniversary, wedding and graduation presents rolled into one,” the service posted on their Facebook page yesterday.