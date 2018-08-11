Menu
Crime

Burglar won't be caught short

Navarone Farrell
by
11th Aug 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BURGLAR who broke into an Eimeo home stole a roll of toilet paper and light bulbs.

Police said the intruder removed a screen and forced the window behind it at a house in Kilkenney Court between 3pm on July 30 and 3pm on August 8.

Mackay Police Senior Constable Steve Smith said it was one of the most unusual burglaries he'd ever seen.

"Once inside every single room of the house has been entered and searched - resulting in the unusual theft of the mentioned items," he said. "Nothing else was stolen or damaged.

"I have seen unusual combinations of items stolen during the course of burglaries over many years but this one is number two on my list."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Mackay Daily Mercury

