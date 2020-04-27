Menu
WASH OUT: The replacement bridge at Clouds Creek was washed away by flooding.
News

Burned bridges could be little under-done

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
27th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
CLARENCE Valley Council find itself in a bind over repairing several bridges which have not been damaged quite enough to replace.

While work to replace or repair fire and flood-damaged infrastructure continues, the council has hit a hurdle regarding what to do with two complex bridges.

The Chevallys Bridge on Coaldale Rd and Clouds Creek Bridge on Armidale Rd both suffered extensive damage in last year’s devastating bushfires but both are still standing.

Documents released before the April council meeting show there is some consternation about how the repairs will be funded as the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangement “will not pay for the betterment of an asset”.

As a result, council staff has engaged a structural engineer to assess the feasibility and cost of replacement over repair, however, it could be another 18 months before the bridges are completed if the council opts to replace them.

Minor repairs to other damaged bridges in the LGA are also being hampered by the availability of hardwood, something which would also impact the repair of the two complex bridges.

The council has already contracted the minor repair jobs but is waiting for materials for work to start.

The works on replacement bridges have also progressed, with all design work and procurement finished. Work on site has now started and it is anticipated to finish at the end of May.

The list of infrastructure assets affected by natural disasters ballooned in February after storms and flooding damaged 110 roads and 815 other assets. The North Ulmarra levee and The Avenue levee in Lavadia also sustained damage.

Flooding also destroyed temporary tracks and bridges which had been built to replace those lost in November’s bushfires. The council anticipates most works — excluding those needing detailed designs — will be done by the end of May.

