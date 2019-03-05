Menu
Firefighters rushed to put out the vehicle fire on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway this morning. Bev Lacey
Burned out car causes nightmare Bruce Hwy delays

Ashley Carter
by
5th Mar 2019 10:30 AM
A CAR that went up in flames on the Bruce Highway this morning has caused nightmare traffic for drivers heading to the Sunshine Coast.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew was called to the northbound lanes at Glass House Mountains, just north of Wild Horse Mountain, and found a car "fully involved" in flames.

The driver was out of the car and no one was injured, the spokeswoman said.

The fire was extinguished by about 9am.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads reported police originally closed all northbound traffic, but have since reopened one lane.

Long delays are expected and motorists are advised to seek alternative transportation.

