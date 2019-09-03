Menu
News

Man killed in tragic highway incident

Alex Treacy
by
3rd Sep 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:15 AM
A MAN has died after he was hit by a car crossing the Cunningham Highway near Ipswich overnight.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating the fatal traffic incident at Purga.

Preliminary inquiries indicate about 6.15pm Monday night a man was crossing the Cunningham Highway near Middle Rd when he has been hit by a sedan travelling north bound.

The 38-year-old Mundubbera man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the sedan was not physically injured in the incident.

Investigations are continuing.

South Burnett

