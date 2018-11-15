BURNIN' UP: Grafton boat sizzles in NZ biggest ski classic

Seelands' Travis Stone pilots Burnin' to a record-breaking win in the New Zealand Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic on the Waikato River.

Seelands' Travis Stone pilots Burnin' to a record-breaking win in the New Zealand Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic on the Waikato River. Dion Mellow / www.weshootyou.nz

SKI RACING: Travis Stone is a man of many words but this week he struggled to find any.

The long-time ski racing driver had finally achieved a four-year dream by taking out the annual New Zealand Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic, and in the process blitzed the race record on the Waikato River.

With The Flash painted down its side, Stone's boat Burnin' was the embodiment of a superhero as it blazed across the 82km journey in 30.59 minutes.

It was a top tier team, with Stone and his right-hand-man, observer Bernard Simpson, towing two of Australia's best skiers Ben Gulley and Codie Rigg.

"We really wanted to put together a team that could challenge for the open honours,” he said. "But it was far from easy.

"These two blokes had never skied on that river before and it was a big learning curve.”

Unlike the wide open space of the Clarence River during the Grafton Bridge to Bridge, the Waikato posed a new set of problems, most notably a section that is only 10m wide known as 'The Narrows'.

There is also a five-mile-an- hour current in the river that caused a few headaches.

"It's a bloody tough race, it's probably one of the toughest in the world,” Stone said.

"We are running 130ft of rope out to our skiers so, to go through a section 10m wide, they have to be at their best.

"We had a plan of attack, and the guys really only had the qualification shootout on Saturday to get used to the conditions. They were a bit scared but we powered through it.”

The Burnin' crew averaged speeds of around 110mph but got as high as 120-130mph during the straight sections.

It was a game plan that paid off in a big way with the team sitting more than a minute under the record at the turn.

"Coming back up the river all I could think of was record, record, record. I was looking at the timer the whole way back,” Stone said.

"It was that nerve-wracking, I reckon if I had a milkshake in my hands it would have been a thickshake.”

The team has become the first Australian crew to win the Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic in 34 years, and the only Australian team to set a new race record.

The race win also capped off a successful weekend in which the team set a new masters record with Australian ski race legend Jamie Oliver and win the social event with Hamilton local Perry Jamieson.

Burnin' also finished second in the powerboat sprints without skiers.

"I don't know what to say, it doesn't feel real, it's barely had time to sink in,” Stone said.

"It is one of those rivers that if you can conquer it, you have pretty much done it all in ski racing, but there is no way I could have done it on my own.

" This was a full team effort.”