Burnout
Burnout Cathy Adams
Crime

Burnouts in Valley park

6th May 2018 3:27 PM

ABOUT 12.40pm on Sunday, a blue Holden Commodore sedan was seen doing burnouts in Hakea Park, Yamba.

As a result of the driver's behaviour, there was significant damage to the grass surface.

Coffs/Clarence Police District wrote on their Facebook page the driver placed not only themselves, but also the general public utilising the park at significant risk.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Yamba Police Station on (02)66030199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or to use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Grafton Daily Examiner

