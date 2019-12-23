Burnt-toast Way or The Bridge Lebowski Bridge?

Now is your chance to name the Harwood Bridge after your favourite ice-cream flavour.

WITH all this new infrastructure, there has never been a better time to have a bridge named after your pet axolotl.

Clarence Valley Council have asked for submissions for new names of four roads and with entries closing in February, community members have over a month to think of a creative name.

The four areas without names include the existing Pacific Highway – between Chatsworth Road and Iluka Road Roundabout.

Old Six Mile Lane on the western side of the new Freeway connecting to Ave Road.

The link road from the existing highway under the new freeway and connecting to Mill Road, Harwood.

And the existing Harwood Bridge and along the Pacific Highway to Andersons Lane.

Recently the old Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Maclean was renamed Big River Way, which was the third most suggested name after the public submission period.

There are strict guidelines on road naming with duplicate names and names after living persons being unacceptable, ruling out the Jeff Bridges Bridge.

The Geographical Names Board also makes clear names should be easy to pronounce.

Submissions can be made to council via the www.clarenceconversations.com.au website and close Monday February 3, 2020.