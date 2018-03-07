Burrito Bar introducing cheeseburger burrito

A CHEESEBURGER burrito is about to be introduced to the menu at Burrito Bar.

This unique combination will feature a wrap with a beef patty, old English cheese, mustard, tomato sauce and some pickles.

Burrito Bar Grafton franchisee Suman Vasikarla said the new addition will be introduced on March 15, along with a new range of milkshakes.

"The cheeseburger burrito will come with small fries," Mr Vasikarla said. "We usually do the lunch special, which is Monday to Sunday, with a regular burrito with small fries and a canned drink. The same will apply for the cheeseburger burrito."

The Burrito Bar located in The Courtyard at Grafton Shoppingworld opened on January 19 and is already a popular eating spot for locals.

The venue is spruiked out with vines and plants to give diners a modernised garden experience.

"I want people to come, sit and relax there with the food, and a couple of drinks. People can sit in the courtyard and enjoy their food," Mr Vasikarla said.

Mr Vasikarla has a passion for good food, and when he visited Grafton he realised there weren't many options, so he decided to bring the Mexican flavour to the community.

"We have got so many flavour options, I wanted to bring those flavours here," Mr Vasikarla said.

The most popular item on the menu is the crispy wrap, which Mr Vasikarla said was only available at one other Mexican restaurant in Australia.

"They are very filling, and great for people who are really hungry."

He said he could not have predicted the level of instant success of the restaurant in Grafton.

"Just come in and taste the Mexican blends, and give us your opinion," Mr Vasikarla said.

"If I can change anything to suit the flavours of the people, we can definitely change it for them."

Mr Vasikarla is still in the process of gaining a liquor license, and hopes it will be granted as soon as possible.

"We want to serve alcohol with the food, including cocktails and other stuff," Mr Vasikarla said.