Burst main drops pressure, causes dirty water

A BURST water main near the Browns Rocks Caravan Park has caused water problems for Woombah and Iluka residents.

Clarence Valley Council crews have worked through the day to replace a section of the the burst main in a tidal channel near the park.

A council spokesman said one of two water mains servicing the area was down on Sunday, causing a drop in pressure for Woombah and Iluka.

He said the repairs were due to be complete by 4pm, but said there would also be some dirty water for some users until the crews could get into the towns to do some backflushing of the pipes.