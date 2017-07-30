24°
Burst main drops pressure, causes dirty water

Tim Howard
| 30th Jul 2017 1:44 PM
Clarence Valley Council workers have been repairing a burst water main near Iluka which has caused water pressure to houses in the area to drop.
Clarence Valley Council workers have been repairing a burst water main near Iluka which has caused water pressure to houses in the area to drop.

A BURST water main near the Browns Rocks Caravan Park has caused water problems for Woombah and Iluka residents.

Clarence Valley Council crews have worked through the day to replace a section of the the burst main in a tidal channel near the park.

A council spokesman said one of two water mains servicing the area was down on Sunday, causing a drop in pressure for Woombah and Iluka.

He said the repairs were due to be complete by 4pm, but said there would also be some dirty water for some users until the crews could get into the towns to do some backflushing of the pipes.

Grafton Daily Examiner
