Burst water main cuts off water supply to motels

A burst water main outside the Abbey Hotel in Fitzroy St, Grafton, has cut off water supply to a number of nearby premises.
A BURST water main has cut supply to a small number of premises including two motels in Grafton.

A Clarence Valley Council truck has pulled up near the site of the damaged main in Fitzroy St where the gutter has been filled with debris pushed up by the rushing water.

A council worker said the water has been cut to the motel opposite and a number of premises between Abbey Motel and The Quality Inn. This included The Daily Examiner office.

The worker said the site of the damage had been located and repairs would begin. He did not say when water supply would resume.

The council expected to have the water supply working again by 9.30pm.

