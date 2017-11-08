Electrical line near burst water main delays repairs

UPDATE: Repairs to a burst water main in Yamba have been delayed because of electrical lines found near the site of the damage.

A Clarence Valley Council spokesman said until Essential Energy can get to the site, repairs to the burst main are on hold.

He said restoring supply could be put back a couple of hours beyond the initial 11am estimate.

EARLIER: SOME residents in West Yamba will be without water for at least another two hours a water main burst around 8am this morning.

The Clarence Valley Council Facebook page reports a water main break has cut the water supply to Melaleuca Drive Yamba from Westringia Place to Ardisia Close.

It said a crew wass on site undertaking repairs but the water supply would be off for about another three hours - until about 11am.