News

Electrical line near burst water main delays repairs

Residences affectd by a burst water main in West Yamba.
Residences affectd by a burst water main in West Yamba.
Tim Howard
by

UPDATE: Repairs to a burst water main in Yamba have been delayed because of electrical lines found near the site of the damage.

A Clarence Valley Council spokesman said until Essential Energy can get to the site, repairs to the burst main are on hold.

He said restoring supply could be put back a couple of hours beyond the initial 11am  estimate.

EARLIER: SOME residents in West Yamba will be without water for at least another two hours a water main burst around 8am this morning.

The Clarence Valley Council Facebook page reports a water main break has cut the water supply to Melaleuca Drive Yamba from Westringia Place to Ardisia Close.

It said a crew wass on site undertaking repairs but the water supply would be off for about another three hours - until about 11am.

Topics:  clarence valley council essential energy water supply west yamba

Grafton Daily Examiner
Woman uses fake gun to stop car during police chase

Woman uses fake gun to stop car during police chase

24-YEAR-OLD charged with using offensive weapon in company to take and drive a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Sharon Edwards murder case inches forward

John and Sharon Edwards.

John Edwards case adjourned in Grafton Local Court

Green light for natural disaster relief funding

Clarence Valley Council Troy Anderson gives a speech at the retirement of Bob McLachlan and Peter Munro from Clarence Valley Council

Funding approved for repairs of significant damage from March flood

42,000 NBN customers to get refund

Telstra will refund customers for slow NBN speeds. Picture: AAP

People paying for higher speeds they could never get

Local Partners