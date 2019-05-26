Bus bullies remain a concern for parents

A Copmanhurst mum has ongoing concerns for students being bullied on school buses.

BULLYING of students on their travel to school continues to concern local parents.

Copmanhurst mum Veronica Balsamello took to social media early this year after her son came home distraught after an incident of bullying on his school bus.

Ms Balsamello said parents working together was integral in bringing to light the severity of the issue.

She said several parents reached out to her via Facebook but did not take the issue further.

"We need other parents. We've got to let them (Busways) know we are doing this, we've got to keep on their tails,” she said.

Ms Balsamello took her case to Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, who referred it to Transport Minster Andrew Constance.

She said she was directed to Transport for NSW guidelines for managing school student behaviour on buses and was assured Busways "constantly monitor” the bus service and regularly provide additional supervision.

She said when her son was bullied, CCTV footage didn't show the incident - a situation the protocol didn't allow for.

"If the CCTV is at the back of the bus it doesn't show the whole bus,” she said.

Mr Gulaptis said he had been told better CCTV cameras were needed.

"I have spoken to a bus driver, he tells me the buses do need to have better CCTV cameras, so images are clearer, so you can see who the protagonists are.”

Mr Gulaptis said each incident needed to be dealt with on a "case by case basis”.

He said parents taking to social media can be useful to get an idea of how many children the issue affected but taking their cases to his office or Busways would be more effective.

Mr Gulaptis said the issue was "not rampant” throughout the Clarence Valley.

"There seems to be a particular bus run, or one or two,” he said.