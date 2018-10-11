Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kenyan police and other rescuers attend the scene of a bus crash near Kericho in western Kenya. Picture: AP
Kenyan police and other rescuers attend the scene of a bus crash near Kericho in western Kenya. Picture: AP
News

Dozens killed as roof torn off bus

11th Oct 2018 4:53 AM

FIFTY-FIVE people were killed when their bus left the road, rolled down a slope and crashed in western Kenya, an official said, with the roof of the bus ripped off.

"The information we have is that the driver lost control," Kericho County police commander James Mugera said, AP reported.

"I felt the bus swerve from one side to the other and then I found myself in the middle of nowhere," passenger Joseph Obonyo said.

"There was a body near me and people were being thrown out of the bus, flying out of it like aeroplanes, and where we were thrown that was it. … I am only able to say that God saved me and I am truly thankful."

Mr Obonyo was among about 15 survivors, officials said.

The bus had been travelling from the capital, Nairobi, to the western town of Kakamega when the accident occurred around 4am, Rift Valley regional police boss Francis Munyambu said.

Nine children were among the dead, he added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent his condolences to victims' families and wished those in hospital a quick recovery.

"I would like to remind drivers to always exercise caution to avoid such catastrophic incident," he said on Twitter.

 

"I woke up when I heard the noise and came here with other people, we found passengers screaming and asking for help, we managed to save a few people who were alive but the others were already dead", Jackson Kosgei told Rueters.

 

According to government statistics, around 3000 Kenyans die every year in road accidents. 

In the 2015 Global Status Report on Road Safety, the World Health Organisation said Kenyan roads are among the most dangerous in the world, claiming around 29.1 lives per 100,000 people.

 

   
bus crash editors picks kenya

Top Stories

    Man dies after giant fig crushes house on Northern Rivers

    Man dies after giant fig crushes house on Northern Rivers

    News A MAN has died after a tree crushed his home during last night's wild storm.

    • 11th Oct 2018 5:05 AM
    ‘I’m an outsider who’s now an insider’

    premium_icon ‘I’m an outsider who’s now an insider’

    Politics NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will detail her working class roots.

    • 11th Oct 2018 4:13 AM
    One Nation and Shooters to rock NSW election

    premium_icon One Nation and Shooters to rock NSW election

    Politics SECRET talks are under way to form an alliance.

    • 11th Oct 2018 4:07 AM
    A hall of a place to say 'I will' in the country

    premium_icon A hall of a place to say 'I will' in the country

    News Torrential rain, no worries in Lawrence hall wedding

    Local Partners