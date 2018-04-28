Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brad William Simpson previously performed indecencies on buses, in a library and on a footpath.
Brad William Simpson previously performed indecencies on buses, in a library and on a footpath. Shutterstock
News

Bus masturbator's problems for shrinks to discuss

John Weekes
by
28th Apr 2018 5:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUS masturbator and flasher's chances of any release from jail will be considered next month.

Mackay man Brad William Simpson's case was heard in Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday.

He has been in custody after a series of lewd public acts, with children among his victims.

The court on Friday heard psychiatrists had been examining what sort of programs and treatment were of benefit to Simpson.

A sex offender's hearing was pencilled in for May 8.

Justice Martin Burns was told Simpson, in his late 30s, would not need a support person at the hearing.

In Queensland, jailed sex offenders due to be released can be put on supervision orders, released on parole with supervision, or given continued detention.

In 2005, Simpson was sentenced for masturbating at women who passed his Mackay home.

Bus indecencies occurred in 2013 and 2015.

And in 2015, Simpson pleaded guilty to indecent treatment to children after exposing himself at a Mackay library. -NewsRegional

brad william simpson brisbane court bus masturbator child safety dpsoa flasher mdmcrime public transport supreme court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    How 23 unpaid sub contractors plan to get their $7.5m

    How 23 unpaid sub contractors plan to get their $7.5m

    News A group of local Pacific Highway sub contractors left in the red after a company collapse works on plans to get their money.

    IN THE RED: subbies reveal damage from Ostwald collapse

    premium_icon IN THE RED: subbies reveal damage from Ostwald collapse

    News The cost in money, health and relationships has been phenomenal

    Rex rescued twice on his way to new home

    Rex rescued twice on his way to new home

    Pets & Animals Rocky start to puppy's fresh beginning

    GHOSTS BATTLER: League club steps up for former clubman

    premium_icon GHOSTS BATTLER: League club steps up for former clubman

    Rugby League IT HAS been a tumultuous start to the year for Grafton's Josh Brown.

    Local Partners