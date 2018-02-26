Menu
WE ARE NEWS: Bus routes and court rooms in focus today

Tim Howard
by
26th Feb 2018 8:41 AM

WITH two courts sitting in Grafton today it's going to be a busy day for senior journalist Tim Howard, wearing his court reporter hat.

Luckily empanelling juries will take a chunk of the Supreme Courts day today, allowing him to concentrate on local court matters.

There's also a major court case in Sydney involving the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service we're keeping an eye on.

If you've got anything that might help Tim today contact him here.

Cadet reporter Ebony Stansfield is looking into some issues confronting local bus services around the use of Clarence St and the Grafton Bridge.

Local bus companies are claiming a ban on using Clarence St is adding 20 minutes to certain bus routes and Ebony is looking into why this might be.

She's also got some pictures from Kylie's Hockey Club donating blood. for Red25 the campaign to honour the memory of Holly Butcher.

Have you got some information that might help Ebony today? Contact her here.

Sports writer Matt Elkington is chasing up some information from the Rebels' trial match at Bellingen, where the South Grafton team apparently torpedoed their opposition.

He's also looking into what the wet weekend might mean for cricket on the Lower Clarence.

Matt is looking for your input on today's sports coverage. Contact him here.

You can contact The Daily Examiner by phone on 6643 0500 or on email here.

