Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bus has become stuck underneath a railway bridge.
A bus has become stuck underneath a railway bridge.
News

TIGHT SQUEEZE: This bus driver's having a very very bad day

by Shiloh Payne
7th Jun 2020 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUS has become wedged under a bridge south of Brisbane underneath a low clearance sign.

The bus was travelling on Market Place Drive at around 9am when it became wedged under the bridge at Beenleigh train station.

A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean

 

It appears several low clearance signs were ignored.

Police have advised commuters to avoid the area and expect delays.

 

 

 

Originally published as Bus wedged under railway bridge

A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
crash road

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        74KM/H OVER: Clarence police stop speeding bike

        premium_icon 74KM/H OVER: Clarence police stop speeding bike

        Crime It was just hours after the reintroduction of double demerits, and for one rider a speedy trip turned into a big fine

        ‘HOSTILITY’: Rex pulls out of Grafton airport over words

        premium_icon ‘HOSTILITY’: Rex pulls out of Grafton airport over words

        Council News Grafton airport has no airline after Regional Express cancelled the service via a...

        Maclean Toyworld spreads their magic even further

        premium_icon Maclean Toyworld spreads their magic even further

        Business After taking over the Maclean store, couple will expand their offering to create...

        “When is it going to stop?”

        premium_icon “When is it going to stop?”

        News When video footage emerged of George Floyd’s fatal encounter with Minneapolis...