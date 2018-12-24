Bush Christmas makes its presents felt out west

PRESENT DROP: Students at Quambone Public School, one of three regions to benefit from Operation Bush Christmas, enjoying the gifts from the Clarence Valley.

THE second Operation Bush Christmas has wrapped up with hundreds of people with smiles on their faces in the most trying of times.

Organisers Bryan and Kerry Robins have just returned from distributing the gifts and cash Clarence Valley residents have collected to help the families of farmers in tiny western communities battling the drought.

Not even temperatures in the low 40°C could stop children who might have had an otherwise bleak festive season, from grinning from ear to ear.

A teacher at Carinda Public School, one of three so-call "hat towns” targeted in the drive, Bec McLellan, said the donated presents made all the difference. "We probably wouldn't have had our Christmas party this year,” she said.

"Normally we get parents to donate about $10 and the organising committees top it up so we can spend about $35 on each present.

"But this year it looked like we wouldn't be able to do it, everyone's doing it so tough.

"Then Bryan and Kerry's offer came along and we were able to make a real day of it.”

Mr Robins wanted thank the people in the Clarence Valley for their generosity.

"It was very satisfying seeing the day finally come when the communities came together knowing we had helped make this Christmas a special one,” he said.

"Hearing how much the drought has hurt them, yet seeing how much everyone was able to enjoy it was truly rewarding.”

The couple ran the first Operation Bush Christmas to help drought-stricken farmers in 1994.