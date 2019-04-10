Tributes flow for 'rural champion' killed in plane crash

RURAL advocate Scott Sargood has died after a gyrocopter crash on Bundoo Station near Charleville on Tuesday morning.

Tributes are flowing for the 54-year-old rural champion who was known for his tireless campaigning on vegetation management, earning the moniker, 'Mulga Man'.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman told Newscorp emergency services rushed to Bundoo Station, a property east of Charleville about 11.50am, after reports a life aircraft pilot suffered critical injuries after a crash landing.

It is understood Mr Sargood was mustering cattle before

For Murweh Shire mayor, Annie Liston, Sargood's death has rocked the south-west Queensland community of Charleville.

"The whole town is feeling absolutely gut-wrenched in this very, very sad time," Ms Liston said.

"We are all sending our condolences to his family."

Alongside his wife, Adma, Mr Sargood ran three adjoining property, totalling 34,000 hectares just outside of Morven, and together they petitioned to change vegetation laws, which at the time, threatened to impact people across the outback.

He fought for graziers in the west to be able to use mulga as fodder, and was a founding member of the Green Shirts Movement in Queensland.

The group made a statement on their Facebook page describing Mr Sargood as a selfless bloke who was always willing to help the industry and others.

"I would like the whole Green Shirt family to remember Scotty, because he was a man worth remembering," the statement read.

Warrego MP told Newscorp, the agriculture industry will miss a legend after Tuesday's tragic incident.

"We have lost one of our best," Ms Leahy said.

"Scott was an amazing guy, and was incredibly passionate about agriculture, his family, and about the mulga lands.

"My heart goes out to his extended family."

A police forensic crash unit is attending the accident site, and both the Civil Aviation And Safety Authority and Workplace Health and Safety have been notified.