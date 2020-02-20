Bush footy clubs to receive share in $300k NSWRL injection

Daniel Lavender runs the ball for the Grafton Ghosts in a cross-river derby last season against the South Grafton Rebels. Photo: Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE: Regional NSW clubs are set to receive immediate benefits following the recent amalgamation of Country Rugby League and NSW Rugby League.

NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said regional clubs, which account for almost 63,000 members across the state, will benefit from several changes including reduced insurance premiums and a recurring cash injection of $300,000 per annum into bush football clubs following a redistribution of revenue from the logo licensing scheme.

Rules and procedures have also been standardised across the state, with the first regional competitions under the new system kicking off last weekend with the start of the Laurie Daley Cup and Andrews Johns Cup junior representative competitions.

All teams in regional NSW will also be brought into line with their metropolitan counterparts as they receive a free match ball and free tags for league tag teams.

“The decision by the NSWRL and the CRL to come together and work as a single entity has allowed us to deliver benefits across the state for both Sydney metropolitan and regional NSW clubs,” Trodden said.

“These initiatives demonstrate how passionate the NSWRL is about rugby league across the entire state of NSW and I hope all clubs and players reap the benefits from them.

“The insurance regime for regional players and clubs has been enhanced to bring it into line with metropolitan players and clubs.

The Lower Clarence Magpies will also benefit from the NSWRL takeover as young star Cooper Many runs the ball against Ballina last season. Photo: Belinda Martyn

“Revenue from the logo licensing scheme will no longer be centrally retained and will now be distributed back to the regional clubs which raise the revenue.”

The NSWRL has also announced a range of initiatives to assist clubs devastated by the recent bushfires in several areas including groups 9 and 16 (Bidgee Region) and Group 7 (Greater Southern Region).

The NSWRL is keen to step in to ensure the survival of the affected clubs as local communities continue the recovery process.

The initiatives for clubs in bushfire-affected areas include: