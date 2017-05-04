Bush kennel chases big time in Queensland

GREYHOUNDS: One of the leading kennels on the Northern Rivers has its sights set on a major pay day as greyhound racing stalwarts Evelyn and Len Harris chase the Group 2 Queensland Derby tonight.

The Whiteman Creek duo have champion pup Cosmic Bonus in the $40,000-to-the-winner feature final after he stormed home to win a qualifier at Queensland's spiritual home of greyhound racing, Albion Park.

For his first run at the daunting track it was a fair effort for the local pup, who clocked in a fiery 29.85 seconds across the 520m journey to head into the final as the second-fastest qualifier.

With a scintillating start to his career, including 12 wins and two minors from 20 starts, Cosmic Bonus has the form on the board to be a threat in the rich feature but will need to overcome a tough gate if he is to be any chance.

The Harris' chance will launch from a relatively unknown box seven, where he has only placed once from two starts, and will need to out-pace fastest qualifier, Fast Times (box two), to get the rail shot at the first turn.

The Whiteman Creek couple picked up the biggest win of their career in the Group 3 Casino Cup last year, but this win will eclipse that performance and after celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary a few weeks ago they will be hoping for a golden run from their star pup.

The Group 2 Queensland Derby launches from the boxes at 8.58pm tonight at Albion Park.