Bush lawyer takes it to Council and big developers

Ray WIlling is the president of the Northern Beaches Ratepayers Association.

Ray WIlling is the president of the Northern Beaches Ratepayers Association.

Self-proclaimed “bush lawyer” Ray Willing is one Woolgoolga local keeping a very close eye on the development boom he fears will change the unique character of the town forever.

RELATED: What a whopper: Height towers shock Woopi neighbours

Late last month he was welcoming the news that the Woolgoolga Town Masterplan, unanimously adopted by Coffs harbour City Councillors back in 2018, was finally passed into law.

People have been frustrated by the delay, but Council’s Director Sustainable Communities Chris Champan said the various studies needed to implement the plan (traffic and parking for example) had to be conducted in a ”piecemeal” approach as funds were obtained.



Enshrined in the masterplan is an 11-metre height limit on new developments - the limit was previously 15.5m.

So when a proposal for a six-storey apartment block came before Councillors with a recommendation that it be approved, Ray and his colleagues at the Northern Beaches Residents Association (NBRA) were furious.

The residential flat building proposed for 34 Trafalgar Street, Woolgoolga.

They took the drastic step of spending thousands of dollars on legal advice, certain the six-storey proposal should be judged based on the new planning laws.

Ray presented his case to Councillors at their recent meeting setting out his credentials in the area of governance.

“My working life has been spent in insurance and governance with great organisations such as NRMA, Ernst and Young and The World Bank,” Mr Willing said.

He urged Councillors to reject the proposal outright, not just due to its height but several other factors including inadequate setbacks and overshadowing.

Last year The Catholic Church dropped plans for 52-apartments on Hastings St across the road from the recently rebuilt First Sikh Temple.

Crs Sally Townley, Paul Amos and Tegan Swan agreed that it should be rejected outright but Crs Denise Knight, George Cecato, Keith Rhoades and Michael Adendorff voted to delay the decision pending further legal advice. Cr John Arkan was absent.

As Crs wait for further advice on the matter, Ray and members of the NBRA continue to keep a close eye on progress with the long-awaited whale trail at Woolgoolga.

They’ve accused Council of misusing federal funds for the project.

Something fishy about whale trail funds warn resident groups



A $1.1m Federal Government grant was allocated to the project which will see the construction of a whale-watching trail linking Woolgoolga Beach Reserve with the Solitary Island Walk and the headland.

But the NBRA and Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce have both raised concerns about funds being used to build a footpath and car park in Pollock Esplanade.

“A concrete path on the edge of the road is not an iconic Whale Trail. Woolgoolga is being short changed,” Mr Willing said.

Ray WIlling with his partner Judy Jackson.

“Every Woolgoolga local is concerned that there will be a fatality on the corner of Pollack Esplanade and Carrington Street. We desperately need a solution that separates pedestrians, cyclists and cars.

“Urgent discussions need to take place between Council and MP Kevin Hogan. The Commonwealth grant for the Whale Trail is at grave risk of being misused.”

But council’s director of sustainable infrastructure Mick Raby says the claims are just “mischief making” and the two upgraded carparks were part of the original project grant submission to the federal government and have been funded on that basis.

“The project simply doesn‘t work without them and furthermore both these community and business groups are aware of that fact. They have been fully briefed,” Mr Raby said.