Bush near Minnie Water burns - under supervision

HEATED: The burnoff near Minnie Water village will reduce the risk of summer wildfires.

MEMBERS of the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Rural Fire Service have successfully completed burning operations adjacent to Minnie Water village.

NPWS manager Andrew Lugg said the burning in Yuraygir National Park yesterday was part of the village protection strategy and the fire management strategy for the park, to help reduce the risk from summer wildfires.

"The 18 hectares area burnt is between the Minnie Water caravan park and west of the village," he said.

"The NPWS used a novel sprinkler system to create a boundary for this burn which was very effective in securing the south-eastern containment line. The operation was a great example of the RFS and NPWS working together effectively to achieve common objectives and protect Minnie Water."

Mr Lugg said fire crews would continue to monitor the burnt area over the next few days.

These burns are some of many hazard reduction operations undertaken by NPWS across NSW each year, many with assistance from the Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW and local councils.

They are part of the NSW Government's $76 million package over six years to boost bushfire preparedness and double hazard reduction in the State's national parks, where conditions allow.

More information on hazard reduction activities go to www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.