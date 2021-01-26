Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter in action. Photo: File
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter in action. Photo: File
News

Bush walker rescued after suffering medical episode

Jarrard Potter
26th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has suffered a medical episode while walking on a remote bush track near Minnie Water, north of Wooli this morning.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the emergency by NSW Ambulance about 9.10am this morning, with the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team winched into the area to access the patient, who was in difficult to access terrain.

The man, believed to be aged in his 70s, was treated and stabilised by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team before he was conveyed to the helicopter by ambulance.

The gentleman has since been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

bush walk medical episode minnie water westpac rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Clarence Valley Australia Day Award winners 2021

        Premium Content REVEALED: Clarence Valley Australia Day Award winners 2021

        News The winners have been announced in four categories for the Clarence Valley on Australia Day

        What’s on across the Clarence this Australia Day

        Premium Content What’s on across the Clarence this Australia Day

        Whats On If you’re looking to make the most of your Australia Day here are some of the...

        Former sex ed teacher jailed for preying on underage girl

        Premium Content Former sex ed teacher jailed for preying on underage girl

        Crime Retired teacher nabbed by undercover detectives preying on a child

        Yacht crew saved from disaster in challenging rescue

        Premium Content Yacht crew saved from disaster in challenging rescue

        News Marine Rescue NSW came to the rescue to save three people and a dog from disaster...