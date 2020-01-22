Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A storm moving in at Coutts Crossing Golf Course pictured in 2016. Photo: Mark Dougherty
A storm moving in at Coutts Crossing Golf Course pictured in 2016. Photo: Mark Dougherty
Golf

Bushfire-affected golf clubs offered financial assistance

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF :Golf NSW, through the NSW Golf Foundation, has established the Club Bushfire Relief Fund to assist clubs in the golfing community to get back on their feet following the devastating bushfires which ripped through swathes of NSW and the ACT.

For many clubs, their contribution to the emergency effort came at considerable expense.

Clubhouses became command posts, while others were used as a safe haven. Thousands of meals for evacuees and emergency service personnel were also supplied.

In other regions, valuable resources such as dams and reservoirs were drained by waterbombing aircraft as part of the firefighting effort.

Mr Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW said while announcing the fund that the contribution from golf clubs in many of the impacted areas was vital.

“It is humbling to hear of the heroic efforts of many staff and members in our family of clubs serving their community by providing refuge and care for emergency service personnel, residents and tourists,” Mr Fraser said.

“Our clubs opened their hearts and facilities, contributing significantly to the disaster effort. Now it is time to try and give something back.”

The Relief Fund is an opportunity for clubs to assist others in the state’s golfing community.

Golf NSW is asking clubs to consider directing some or all of any funds raised to their Club Bushfire Relief Fund.

Individuals can also directly contribute to the Golf NSW Club Bushfire Relief Fund, and any donations will be tax-deductible.

Likewise, industry stakeholders can also donate directly to the Golf NSW Club Bushfire Relief Fund.

Financial contributions are being collected through the Golf NSW website in conjunction with the Australian Sports Foundation.

A link to the donation page has been set up expressly for this purpose.

Every dollar donated to the Golf NSW Club Bushfire Relief Fund will be used to assist affected golf clubs impacted by the recent disaster.

“I know many clubs have either had or are in the process of having a fundraising event, and any funds directed to the Golf NSW Club Bushfire Relief Fund will be greatly appreciated,” Mr Fraser said.

For more information on the Golf NSW Bushfire Relief Fund and a link to the donation button, please visit golfnsw.org.au/bushfire-relief-fund/.

bushfire damage clarence golf disaster relief
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bunnings BBQ to support fire victims

        premium_icon Bunnings BBQ to support fire victims

        News GRAFTON warehouse will join Bunnings stores across Australia and New Zealand to run a sausage sizzle this Friday to support bushfire-affected communities.

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Queensland truckie back in court over alleged police pursuit

        premium_icon Queensland truckie back in court over alleged police pursuit

        Crime Man makes bail application in Grafton Local Court

        Climate activists crowdfund to cover trespass fines

        premium_icon Climate activists crowdfund to cover trespass fines

        News It took just five hours to raise the funds to cover the fines.