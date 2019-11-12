Bushfire app could save your life

People living in areas being threatened by bushfires should listen to local radio, install the Fires Near Me app and regularly check the Rural Fire Service website for updates.

RFS deputy commissioner Rob Rogers said these sources of information, along with newspaper websites and TV channels, were all worth checking regularly.

The Fires Near Me app is a free app to download that shows every fire in NSW, how large it is, and whether it is under control.

The Fires Near Me app will keep you up to date with the latest fire news and warnings.

The app allows users to set a watch zone radius around their house - meaning they will receive a warning if a fire comes within a customised distance of their property.

"TV, radio, the Fires Near Me app and our website - I think all of them are good," Mr Rogers said.

"Particularly when we're very busy … the media have actually­ traditionally done a pretty good job of getting info out really quick."

www.firesnearme.com.au