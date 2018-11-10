Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The fire is burning in the vicinity of Orion Terrace and Schilling Lane, River Ranch.
The fire is burning in the vicinity of Orion Terrace and Schilling Lane, River Ranch. Alistair Brightman
News

Bushfire burning south-west of Gladstone

Mark Zita
by
9th Nov 2018 10:06 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued an advisory for a bushfire burning south-west of Gladstone.

The fire is in the vicinity of Orion Terrace and Schilling Lane, River Ranch.

Firefighters are currently conducting backburning in an effort to contain the blaze.

Motorists near the area are advised to drive to the conditions, and smoke may affect nearby properties.

No properties are currently under threat by this fire, but if the situation changes, residents are urged to contact Triple Zero (000).

bushfire gladstone region queensland fire and emergency services
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Farlow family honours its forefather's war legacy

    premium_icon Farlow family honours its forefather's war legacy

    People and Places THREE brothers enlisted, and two never returned. Here is the story of the Farlow brothers, and the legacy they forged during World War I

    Former Federal Treasurer takes aim at Page MP

    premium_icon Former Federal Treasurer takes aim at Page MP

    Politics Wayne Swan visits Grafton to support Labor candidate Patrick Deegan

    Pipers combine for worldwide tribute

    premium_icon Pipers combine for worldwide tribute

    News Bagpipers set to gather to mark armistice that ended World War I

    Parramatta legend's visit a hit

    premium_icon Parramatta legend's visit a hit

    Rugby League Former Eels star talks footy and meets young fans in Grafton

    Local Partners