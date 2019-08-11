Menu
An Emergency Warning was issued at 11.48pm on Saturday, 10th August, 2019 or an out of control bushfire at Rappville south of Casino. NSW RFS
Bushfire cuts train line between Sydney and Brisbane

Bill North
by
11th Aug 2019 12:45 AM

THE train line between Sydney and Brisbane has been closed due to an out of control bushfire south of Casino.

An Emergency Warning was issued at 11.48pm on Saturday night as a number of fires burn in the vicinity of Clearfield Rd south of the township of Rappville.

The most northern fire is burning near Myrtle Creek Rd and Clearfield Rd and is burning in a north to north easterly direction towards Rappville Rd.

Embers will be blown ahead of the fire, creating spot fires that will move quickly and in different directions. These spot fires may threaten homes earlier than the predicted main fire front

Residents in Clearfield Road should seek shelter in a solid structure as the fire approaches and protect themselves from the heat of the fire. If your life is at risk, call triple-0 immediately.   The train line is currently closed bewtween Rappville and Lawrence Rd.   Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking the RFS website or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737. If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property. For information on road closures, check Live Traffic. Roads may be closed without warning.

Grafton Daily Examiner

