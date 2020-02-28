Bushfire danger period revoked

The bushfire danger period in the Clarence Valley has been revoked from March 1-31.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has declared the statutory bushfire danger period, due to take place next month, has been revoked until March 31.

RFS Clarence Valley District manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said residents are advised that fire permits are not required for burning off activities during this period.

"Requirements and responsibilities in relation to hazard reduction certificates, notification of neighbouring land owners and land management authorities 24 hours prior to burning, as well as taking appropriate action to ensure containment and control of fires, is mandatory at all times throughout the year," he said.

For more information on fire permits, contact the RFS Clarence Valley District on 6644 5135.