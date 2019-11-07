Menu
AIR ATTACK: The NSW Rural Fire Service used a number of different aviation attacks to fight the Gulf Road Fire and assist ground crews to maintain containment lines and protect life and property. NSW Rural Fire Service
Out of control bushfire heads towards town near Tenterfield

Alison Paterson
7th Nov 2019 11:10 AM

AN OUT-of-control bushfire sparked by a suspected lightning strike a few days ago is being pushed by strong winds and is heading east towards a town near Tenterfield.

>>> Devastating Rappville fire was caused by 'human intervention'

>>> Water restrictions could kick in soon as dam levels drop

A Rural Fire Service spokeswoman said the Gulf Rd bushfire was burning in the Gulf Road, Torrington area and was already more than 4000ha in size.

"Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the fire is heading towards in a north-easterly direction towards the town of Silent Grove," she said.

"There's a Total Fire Ban in place and winds are expected to strengthen across the day, so if the fire takes a significant run we will up the level to Watch and Act."

The RFS said smoke and embers may affect people in the area of Mole River.

The spokeswoman said the fire began on October 27 and was caused by a suspected lightning strike.

She said due to the rugged and often inaccessible terrain, firefighting aircraft are taking a key role in their effort to contain the fire.

"Currently the RFS has 20 crews on the ground assisted by heavy plant machinery and water-bombing aircraft," she said,

"We have a combination of local crews and crews from RFS, Forestry and National Parks, Fire & Rescue and firefighters from other stated in the Incident Management Team at Glen Innes as in the field."

The RFS remind residents to monitor conditions in your area.

Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes. Leaving early is your safest option.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

As of 10am on Thursday, the RFS reported 66 bush and grass fires burning across NSW, with 19 yet to be contained.

With seven total fire bans and increased fire danger across the state, review your bush fire survival plan and know what you will do if fire threatens.

        • 7th Nov 2019 12:49 PM