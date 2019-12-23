Bushfire outlook for summer released

WHILE recent weather conditions have been favourable to firefighters working to contain blazes across the Clarence Valley, the outlook for the rest of summer still holds danger for much of the region.

According to the Rural Fire Service, the largest blazes around the Clarence, including the Liberation Trail fire, Washpool State Forest fire and Myall Creek Road fire are all at advice alert level, and are either under control or being controlled.

However Clarence Valley RFS District Superintendent Stuart Watts said the outlook for the rest of summer is for hot and dry conditions to continue.

"The forecast is for things to remain dry right until February," he said.

"The hope is some recent rain will help to provide enough moisture to rehydrate some of the vegetation to take the sting out of running fire.

"I hope we're moving into a normal weather pattern for this time of year with storms in the evening and followed by reasonably heavy rainfall somewhere."

An above normal fire potential is predicted for much of the east coast of Australia for summer in 2019 and 2020. Bushfire & Natural Hazards CRC

The Bushfire and Natural Hazard Co-operative Research Centre released their Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for December last week, and said much of NSW has experienced very much below average rainfall during the last three months, with a small percentage of areas in northern NSW experiencing driest on record conditions.

"Long-term rainfall deficiencies, record-low for some areas in the north of the state, have severely impacted on water resources," the report said.

"With the short to medium-range climate outlooks forecasting warmer and drier than average conditions across the state, above normal fire potential will continue in forested areas on and east of the Great Dividing Range. Under these conditions, existing large fires will continue to remain a threat."

The report said 2019 has seen the second warmest January to November period on record for Australia, 0.01C behind 2013, coupled with the second-driest on record for the same period.

"Looking forward into the Outlook period, it is these conditions that lead to the continued above normal fire potential across most states and territories into 2020. A long and challenging fire season is expected, and all states and the ACT are warning of increased fire danger as the fire season progresses," the report said.