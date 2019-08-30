Bushfire outlook not good for the Valley

HIGH FIRE DANGER: The Bushfire and Natural Hazards CRC is predicting an above normal fire potential for much of NSW.

HIGH FIRE DANGER: The Bushfire and Natural Hazards CRC is predicting an above normal fire potential for much of NSW. Bushfire and Natural Hazards CRC

THE Bushfire and Natural Hazard Cooperative Research Centre has released its latest Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook report, and its not good news for the much of NSW, including the Clarence Valley.

According to the report, an above normal fire potential is predicted for the entire east coast of the state.

"The 2019/20 fire season has the potential to be an active season across Australia, following on from a very warm and dry start to the year," the report says.

"Weather conditions have been exceptionally dry across NSW leading into the 2019/20 fire season. Much of central and northern NSW has experienced very much below average rainfall during the last three months, with a small percentage of areas experiencing driest on record conditions.

"Long-term rainfall deficiencies, record low for some areas in the north of the state, have severely impacted on water resources. With limited water availability, fire agencies in NSW are having to plan for firefighting tactics that minimise the use of water.

"With the short to medium-range climate outlooks favouring warmer and drier than average conditions across much of the state, there is significant concern for the potential of an above normal fire season in forested areas on and east of the Great Dividing Range."

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, from January to July this year, rainfall totals in the Clarence Valley were very much below average in the second lowest decile, while maximum temperatures were in the highest on record decile.

The Bushfire and Natural Hazard CRC report indicates a less-than-favourable climate outlook for spring, with drier than average conditions likley for much of Australia, and above average daytime temperatures for nearly all of Australia.

"The climate outlook for spring is mainly influenced by the Indian Ocean, together with other factors including long-term trends," the report says.

"Ocean temperatures in the tropical Pacific remain close to average, with no El Niño or La Niña expected to develop in the coming months.

"A positive Indian Ocean Dipole during spring typically increases the chance of below average rainfall for southern and central Australia and has been linked to elevated summer fire danger.

"Other influences include Tasman Sea pressure patterns, which are favouring a reduction in onshore flow for parts of the east coast of Australia, and are likely contributing to the warmer and drier conditions forecast across NSW and southern Queensland."

The full report can be found here.