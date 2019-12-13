Bushfire recovery happening hour by hour

AFTER losing her family home in the Nymboida fires, Sophie Ramos has been taking things hour by hour.

The Deosa Wholefoods owner was understandably affected by the events of in November, but said the overwhelming response from the community had helped get her as close to a sense of normalcy as possible.

“People say I don’t know how you do it and I say ‘it’s all because of you, because of the community and it really is,”

Someone comes in with a friendly smile and you go ‘yep – I can do it’ and you go to the next hour.”

After postponing Deosa’s first birthday celebrations because they were in no mood for celebrations, Ms Ramos was encouraged by her friend and Italian pizza chef Alessandro Berenato to finally press ahead.

“He said to me ‘come on you have to do it’ and I thought ‘ok I can celebrate now ‘because I want draw attention to that comunuinity support.”

The “Giro Pizza” event tomorrow will be a fundraiser for the Nymboida community and Ms Ramos said it will be a celebration of the power of life and community, with Mr Berenato on hand as the special guest chef.

Mr Berenato had been behind the Deosa pizza style and as the “consulting chef from day one” and he would be producing ”all of the classics” along with some new flavours for people to enjoy.

“Giro means tour – a tour of the flavours – people will be sitting down dining and as the pizzas come around people just choose which one they like,” she said.

All the proceeds of the raffles will go to the Nymboida community along with 25% of the money raised from the event.

The fundraiser begins at 7pm on Saturday at Deosa Wholefoods 79 Prince St, Grafton. Bookings essential.