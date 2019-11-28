Bushfire recovery journey will be ‘a long one’: Council GM

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay speaks at a community meeting at Nymboida Canoe Centre, which has become a hub for the fire-ravaged community of Nymboida.

This week's Power Point comes from Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay, who was No.1 in the 2018 Power 30.

Clarence Valley Council Ashley Lindsay

I AM still humbled at being awarded first place in the 2018 Daily Examiner Power 30.

Being the general manager of Clarence Valley Council is a privilege and I am grateful to have the opportunity to contribute to this region that I love.

The bushfire situation is really tough. What’s happening is unprecedented. We have never seen fires like this before.

I’ve attended community meetings in villages hit by bushfires and talked with many of you that have been affected. I have been heartened by your resilience and the community driven recovery.

It has deepened even further my appreciation for the Clarence, and you, its people.

There are still fires burning in some areas of the Clarence, people are still working to protect their homes and volunteers are doing many different actions to fight this natural disaster. It’s a tough time and for some people in our community, life will never be the same.

The devastating and widespread nature of the bushfires means the recovery journey will be quite a long one. In all reality we are talking years rather than months.

Just in terms of council’s actions - there is a huge amount of burnt waste to dispose of, bridges that have been damaged beyond repair that need to be replaced, hundreds of burnt trees that need removing so that roads are safe, potable water deliveries to residents whose water tanks were destroyed, road signs that melted in the heat that need replacing, delivering new domestic garbage bins to communities to replace those damaged, installing mobile phone boosters … the list goes on.

I’m extremely proud to lead an organisation of compassionate, dedicated, hardworking people. The effort and commitment I’ve seen from council staff over the past few months has come as no surprise to me.

The first fires in the Clarence Valley were 13 weeks ago. Mother Nature and the community are together in their recovery journey. It gives me confidence that our community will adjust to the new normal. And what that looks like? Taking nature’s lead means being adaptive as it evolves.

And of course, life does also go on. Christmas is around the corner. Although there has been so much loss, I trust this Christmas will also be a time to cherish what we do have, the people we love and the land we all rely upon.