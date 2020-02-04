Menu
A charity that promises $1000 to people who lost their houses in the recent bushfires will hold a barbecue in Market Square, Grafton, today.
Bushfire relief BBQ to give away $1000 to victims

Tim Howard
tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
4th Feb 2020 8:51 AM
CLARENCE Valley residents who have lost a house to the recent bushfire could get $1000 in relief aid from a charity holding help by registering with a Christian charity holding an event in Grafton today.

The Rapid Relief Team will stage a community barbecue, called Operation Fire Relief, in Grafton today between 9am and 1pm to hand out $1000 cheques to bushfire victims.

A spokesman for RRT, Lester Sharples, said so far 60 people had registered with the charity and would receive cheques.

But he said more could be handed out on the spot if people came along to register and were able to prove their houses had been destroyed in the recent fires.

He said more than 160 homes had been destroyed in the recent fires in the Clarence Valley.

"We were in Casino yesterday and had 20 people registered," Mr Sharples said. "By the time the event finished we had given away 44 cheques to people."

Mr Sharples said the RRT was a self-funded charity run by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.

He said the church had raised $1 million for fire relief and though Operation Fire Relief were able to give "100 cents in the dollar" to the people who had lost everything to the fires.

Mr Sharples said the event today in Grafton would be one of the largest events the organisation had run.

He said in addition to the RRT service, 12 or 13 government and mental health services would be available for fire victims.

He said people could come along today to Market Square in Grafton between 9am and 1pm.

