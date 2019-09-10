BUSHFIRE UPDATE: Strong gusts forecast to stoke blaze

CHANGING CONDITIONS: Strong winds are forecast near the Shark Creek fire this morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Three fires are burning at watch and act status, the Shark Creek fire, Bees Nest and Long Gully Rd fire near Drake.

Southerly winds are expected to hit this morning at the Shark Creek fire. Residents in Yamba, Angourie, Wooloweyah and Gulmarrard need to monitor conditions and know what to do should fire threaten.

The Bees Nest fire is burning north of Ebor on several fronts. Residents in the areas of Tyringham, Marengo, Moonpar, Billys Creek, Dundarrabin or Bostobrick should put their bushfire survival plan into action. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

For the latest updates from the NSW RFS visit the website or the Fires Near Me app. In an emergency call 000.

Shark Creek fire (Watch and act)

STRONG gusts up to 80km/h are forecast this morning and will hinder firefighters efforts to contain the blaze.

The NSW RFS state the southerly winds of up to 80km/h could hit by 11am.

A containment line of the 7,753ha fire was breached overnight north of Angourie, east of Angourie Rd. The fire has slowly progressed towards Yamba and is burning north and south of Angourie and Wooloweyah.

A southerly change forecast this morning is expected to impact the fireground late this morning and could push the fire further towards Yamba.

The southern side of Angourie and Wooloweyah are still impacted after the blaze hit around 5pm yesterday.

However, at Gulmarrad backburning operations have helped firefighters strengthen the containment lines.

Firefighters are in place to protect homes. Residents in areas of Wooloweyah, Angourie, Yamba or Gulmarrad, monitor conditions and ensure you know what you will do if fire threatens.

Be alert for burning embers which may be blown ahead of the main firefront. These may start new fires.

Conditions can change quickly, ensure you know your bushfire survival plan and check the RFS website for regular updates.

An evacuation centre is open at Yamba Bowling Club, 44 Wooli St.

Bees Nest fire (Watch and act)

THE fire is burning north of Ebor and to the north west of Dorrigo, a large spot fire has also broken out heading towards the Bostobrick area.

The fire has impacted Armidale Road and Tyringham Road, in the vicinity of Tyringham and Dundarrabin.

The spot fire is burning in the Muldiva State Forest, heading towards Tyringham Road, in the Bostobrick area.

Firefighters are continuing to work with landholders to protect isolated properties in the area, with many calls for assistance with property protection overnight.

Strong west to south westerly winds are currently affecting the area. This will continue to push the fire in a north easterly direction.

If you are in the areas of Tyringham, Marengo, Moonpar, Billys Creek, Dundarrabin or Bostobrick, put your bush fire survival plan into action. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

Residents in the area should continue to monitor to situation.

Well prepared and actively defended properties can offer protection.

Fire and fallen trees may continue to impact a number of local roads. Follow the directions of firefighters on the ground.

If you live in the area but are away from your home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

Traffic Changes

SMOKE may affect visibility on the Pacific Highway between Tyndale and Yamba, please drive carefully and to the conditions.

Brooms Head Rd between Platers Rd and Sandon River Rd remains closed.

Angourie Rd is also closed between Yamba Rd and Angourie township. Reports indicate only local residents may be given access.

For the latest traffic update visit Live Traffic NSW.