Bushfires hit Russell Crowe's Nana Glen cattle property

RUSSELL Crowe is currently overseas but concerns about his Nana Glen property front of mind.

His family, who reside at his black angus cattle property 60kms south of Grafton, have been "billeted with friends" according to the actor's tweet around 4am AEST.

He said the fire hit his place on Tuesday and his "heart goes out to everyone in the (Orara) Valley".

This morning he updated his 2.7m Twitter followers telling them he has "lost a couple of buildings but overall very lucky so far."

Lost a couple of buildings , but overall very lucky so far.

Chapel roof scorched.

Deepest thanks to everyone on the ground.

Some fires still burning and we are out of water.

No livestock deaths to date.

Horses ok.

Let the chickens out and they are back, warm worms for breakfast! pic.twitter.com/kaKJ351MXC — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 12, 2019

The iconic Byzantine-style chapel he built on his property where he was married in 2003 by then Grafton Bishop Richard Hurford has had its copper roof scorched.

Crowe sent his deepest thanks to "everyone on the ground" telling his followers "Some fires still burning and we are out of water."

His said there were no deaths to his prized cattle and his horses were okay.

He added a touch of humour to his animals' situation with a hen house update: "Let the chickens out and they are back, warm worms for breakfast!", the actor tweeted.