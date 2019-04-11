Bushland search for man after police pursuit

Police were a short time ago searching for a man in bushland after an earlier pursuit north of Coffs Harbour.

POLICE engaged in a high speed pursuit on the Pacific Highway, north of Coffs Harbour, this afternoon.

A vehicle, a white Holden Commodore, has been seized at Moonee Beach and police including the dog squad were a short time ago scouring bushland in pursuit of the occupant.

It is understood the pursuit unfolded around 4.30pm.

Greg Booth witnessed the incident as the man fled from the vehicle.

"All happening at Moonee Beach Reserve. High speed chase ending with a man on the run," he said.

"Dogs still searching for him on the beach, car now being towed."

