Bushwalker feared missing in floodwaters

Yang Chen was reported missing near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley this morning. Picture: Queensland Police

A WOMAN is missing and creeks and roads across the southeast are flooded after a spate of tumultuous weather across Queensland.

Student Yang Chen, 26, is still missing in Tallebudgera after walking near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley.

There are a number of flooded creeks in this area with police very concerned for the woman's health.

Ms Chen has been missing since 11am yesterday with police resuming their search today.

Two police vehicles have been caught in floodwaters in Tallebudgera during a search for a missing woman. Picture: 1029 Hot Tomato

With many roads still flooded across the southeast, user have taken to Facebook urging other road users to travel safe.

"If it's flooded forget it," one user cautioned.

Another user claimed they learnt their lesson after "ploughing" into flood water one night.

Road and bridges were flooded in Mount Isa after more than 100mm of rain fell over one weekend. Picture: Maurice Busch

"I got out ok, but (it) scared the sh*t out of me," they wrote.

"Pays to just slow down and be super careful when there's been so much rain about."

Flooded road at North Arm after heavy falls across the Sunshine Coast. Photo Lachie Millard

Another told of a hair-raising journey through a flooded highway.

"Came across flood water (too) late to turn around so we followed what we thought was another car through," they wrote.

"Water came up the sides of car. Had no choice but to keep going… swift moving water which should have washed us away.

"Pretty sure the only thing that saved us that night was a prayer."

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued moderate and major flood warnings for a number of Queensland locations.

⚠️WARNING UPDATE: The immediate threat of heavy rainfall in #SEQld has passed. As always, we will continue to keep a close eye on any storms that develop, and further warnings will be issued if required. Note numerous flood warnings are current: https://t.co/zV4t3F2GeX pic.twitter.com/xkCLS7Urkk — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 12, 2020

There are minor flood warnings in place for the Upper Brisbane River, Bremer River, Dawson River, Mary River, Mooloolah River, Logan and Albert Rivers, Paroo River, Bulloo River, Thomson River and Cooper Creek.

Moderate warnings are in place for the Stanley River, Warrill Creek, Weir River, Moonie River, Burke Road on Flinders River, Charley's Creek, Upper Balonne River, Diamantina River and Eyre Creek.

Major flood warnings remain in place for the lower Condamine River and the Georgina River.