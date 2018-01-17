Business awards call for sponsors

EXCITED: SPAR Maclean owners Judith and Bob Little were thrilled to be announced the Business of the Year at the 2017 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards held at Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba.

EXCITED: SPAR Maclean owners Judith and Bob Little were thrilled to be announced the Business of the Year at the 2017 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards held at Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba. Adam Hourigan Photography

THE search for the Clarence Valley's best businesses is about to start.

Just as the 2018 year has begun for local enterprises, so has planning for the annual awards that recognise the best in our business community.

The 2018 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards, now in their 12th year, will once again celebrate success and innovation among the businesses that help drive the region's economy.

Last year, the awards received more than 30 entries across 14 categories and culminated with a glittering presentation attended by 250 people.

Thirteen businesses took home awards, including SPAR Maclean, which won the major prize - Business of the Year.

Alongside this, the People's Choice awards saw more than 80 businesses and employees nominated for recognition.

Clarence Valley Business Excellence Committee chairman Adam Gordon has called for local businesses to get involved in the awards as sponsors.

"Without sponsors, we could not reward the great businesses of the Valley with recognition,” he said.

"It is a great chance to be associated with a major, quality event and display your support of the local business community and at the same time raise awareness of your brand.”

There is a range of sponsorship packages open to businesses that would like to become involved with the awards.

Residents with a strong background in business can also be involved in the organisation of the 2018 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards by joining the organising committee, which meets approximately once a month in the lead-up to the presentation ceremony, which is held in August each year.

Businesses or people interested in becoming involved with the 2018 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards should contact the awards co-ordinator David Moase on 0431 471 289.