Business Awards entries now open

Adam Hourigan
| 24th Apr 2017 11:00 AM
The team from Refresh Rejuvenate at the 2016 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards with their Best New Business 2nd Year trophy.
The team from Refresh Rejuvenate at the 2016 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards with their Best New Business 2nd Year trophy.

HOW does your business rate against the others in the Clarence Valley? That question will soon be answered at the 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

Entering the awards is an opportunity to review your business achievements from the past 12 months and benchmark your performance against similar enterprises.

The entry process is straight forward and there is a range of categories to suit every business type and size. It's also a great chance to network, raise the profile of your business and reward the hard work of you and your staff.

Plus, the awards night, to be held this year on Saturday, August 5 at the Yamba Bowling Club, is a great night out!

Awards are handed out each year in a wide range of categories, including:

. Retail

. Trade, Industry and Manufacturing

. Professional Services

. Hair and Beauty

. Health, Fitness and Wellbeing

. Innovation and Technology

. Community and Not For Profit Groups, and

. New Business

Entries are now open for all businesses, large and small located in the Clarence Valley Council area. The business must have been established and trading on or before December 31, 2016.

It's not the size of the business or the number of staff that are important. The judges will not want to see any financial figures either, just know that you are viable.

Instead, they will be looking for all the clues that make an excellent business; standardised processes and procedures, quality controls and business plans.

Complete the entry form before May 26, 2017, for a chance to be crowned not only the winner of your industry category but also the prestigious Business of the Year Award.

Get your entry form and more details at www.valleyexcellence.org.au.

