22°
News

Business awards keep the flame of Spiro's passion burning

8th Aug 2017 9:00 AM
HONOURED: Notaras Sawmills general manager Donna Layton looks over the Spiro Notaras Lifetime Achievement Award in front of a picture of Spiro at the Clarence Valley Business Awards.
HONOURED: Notaras Sawmills general manager Donna Layton looks over the Spiro Notaras Lifetime Achievement Award in front of a picture of Spiro at the Clarence Valley Business Awards. Adam Hourigan Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF SPIRO Notaras was looking down on the 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards presentation night on Saturday, he would probably have had a smile on his face.

The legendary Valley figure, who died in January 2016 aged 83, was the focus of a special presentation at the awards night.

A new trophy, the Spiro Notaras Lifetime Achievement Award, was launched, and presented posthumously to Mr Notaras.

"I know it would have been a pleasure for him to have this,” said Donna Layton, the general manager of J. Notaras & Sons, who accepted the award on behalf of Spiro's family and the employees he led over the years.

The striking, flame-shaped trophy will be handed on in future years to those who have worked in Clarence Valley business and made a significant difference to their community.

Just like Spiro Notaras did.

"When I arrived in the Clarence Valley from Darwin nearly five years ago I got involved in the local Grafton Chamber of Commerce and there I soon met a very special sort of bloke,” Rick Murray, the judging co-ordinator of the Awards and the proponent of the new honour, told the audience.

"A man who had not only been working in his own business for over 60 years but had also given back so much of his time and money to our community, to his industry and to improve the general well-being of the whole Northern Rivers region.

"Over the years, he was actively involved in South Grafton Rotary, the Grafton Public School and the Grafton Men's Shed.

"He sponsored the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service and the Special Children's Christmas Party among many other events and causes which he supported.”

That only touched on the depth of Mr Notaras's assistance to many organisations and causes throughout the Valley.

Mr Murray also highlighted the role Mr Notaras played in the restoration of the Saraton Theatre - "a labour of love that enables our community to have access to top quality entertainment acts from around the nation” - and also The Barn at the Grafton Showground, as well as prominent roles in the promotion of the timber industry.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Police begged: 'Put the knife down' before fatal shooting

Police begged: 'Put the knife down' before fatal shooting

AN EYE-witness has recounted how police officers begged a Grafton man to 'put the knife down' during a stand-off that led to a fatal shooting in Grafton.

5 things coming up at council

The plans for the Brooms Head Holiday Park at back at the council today.

The Clarence Valley looks plans for holiday parks in the area.

Drink driver charged, released and drives again

BAD DEBT: Too much alcohol is bad debt for your wallet and your health. If you need help, get it. Take control of your life,

Many people are happy to enjoy a weekend, others take it too far

Ghosts finish the regular season in style with big win

DETERMINED: Joel Moss fights to break free during the Group 2 first grade clash between Grafton Ghosts and Orara Valley Axemen at Frank McGuren Field.

Grafton earns bye ahead of finals series

Local Partners

Wooli kiosk eyesore a turnoff

Locals feel something to be done with derelict building

Global visitors at convention

Anthony Catt, President of the AVES International Parrot Convention.

Learning from each other at parrot convention

Snapper competition takes over Wooli's waters

Daniel Saye with a giant snapper caught during the 2016 Pedro Knight Memorial Snapper Competition. The annual event kicks off at Wooli on Saturday, 5th August, 2017.

Who can catch the biggest snapper?

9 things to do this week

Hannah Craig from CVC Youth Action with other members, TAFE students and ETC staff get excited about the upcoming Future Fest.

Plenty of great activities happening in the Valley this week

International parrot convention at South Grafton

Tullara Connors with her mum Noddy Connors in front of a statue of a glossy black cockatoo erected in honour of dad and husband Neville Connors as they prepare for the Aves International Parrot Convention.

Noddy Connors keeps festival running for 25th year

Promising outlook for future of regional arts

Friday opening of Grafton gallery's latest exhibition attracts healthy numbers

Anna Faris reveals 'loneliness' before Chris Pratt split

Anna Faris

"I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have announced their separation.

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over.

What went wrong with Hell’s Kitchen?

Marco Pierre White with Jess Fox and Sam Frost.

New celebrity cooking show fails to fire for Seven.

'The Netflix formula isn't the way': Breaking Bad creator

Aaron Paul, left, and Bryan Cranston in a scene from Breaking Bad.

The legendary creator isn't so sure about how Netflix works.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e4 - The Spoils of War

Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 4 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Tara Reid’s Sharknado 5 secrets

Tara Reid stars in Sharknado 5 with Ian Ziering.

TARA Reid reveals what’s coming in the next installment of TV movie.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000