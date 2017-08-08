Business awards keep the flame of Spiro's passion burning

HONOURED: Notaras Sawmills general manager Donna Layton looks over the Spiro Notaras Lifetime Achievement Award in front of a picture of Spiro at the Clarence Valley Business Awards.

IF SPIRO Notaras was looking down on the 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards presentation night on Saturday, he would probably have had a smile on his face.

The legendary Valley figure, who died in January 2016 aged 83, was the focus of a special presentation at the awards night.

A new trophy, the Spiro Notaras Lifetime Achievement Award, was launched, and presented posthumously to Mr Notaras.

"I know it would have been a pleasure for him to have this,” said Donna Layton, the general manager of J. Notaras & Sons, who accepted the award on behalf of Spiro's family and the employees he led over the years.

The striking, flame-shaped trophy will be handed on in future years to those who have worked in Clarence Valley business and made a significant difference to their community.

Just like Spiro Notaras did.

"When I arrived in the Clarence Valley from Darwin nearly five years ago I got involved in the local Grafton Chamber of Commerce and there I soon met a very special sort of bloke,” Rick Murray, the judging co-ordinator of the Awards and the proponent of the new honour, told the audience.

"A man who had not only been working in his own business for over 60 years but had also given back so much of his time and money to our community, to his industry and to improve the general well-being of the whole Northern Rivers region.

"Over the years, he was actively involved in South Grafton Rotary, the Grafton Public School and the Grafton Men's Shed.

"He sponsored the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service and the Special Children's Christmas Party among many other events and causes which he supported.”

That only touched on the depth of Mr Notaras's assistance to many organisations and causes throughout the Valley.

Mr Murray also highlighted the role Mr Notaras played in the restoration of the Saraton Theatre - "a labour of love that enables our community to have access to top quality entertainment acts from around the nation” - and also The Barn at the Grafton Showground, as well as prominent roles in the promotion of the timber industry.