Business awards organisers need more judges

THE Clarence Valley Business Awards are looking for potential judges.

The judges must be experienced business managers so they will clearly understand what makes a business tick. Judges will work in pairs and be given five to eight businesses to judge.

The judges cannot be chamber executive members or employees of any sponsor as that is regarded as a conflict of interest.

Judging involves reading the entrants' submissions, making a site visit and then writing up the scoring report using a template.

A few weeks later there is a judges' meeting to decide all the winners. They will then be invited to the presentation dinner on August 4, free of charge.

If you fit the bill, and want to help the businesses of the Clarence Valley improve and celebrate their success please send an email to Rick Murray, judging co-ordinator, CVBEA at middlestar@bigpond.com.