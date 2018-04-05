Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Winners from the 2017 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.
Winners from the 2017 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards. Adam Hourigan
News

Business awards organisers need more judges

5th Apr 2018 5:40 PM

THE Clarence Valley Business Awards are looking for potential judges.

The judges must be experienced business managers so they will clearly understand what makes a business tick. Judges will work in pairs and be given five to eight businesses to judge.

The judges cannot be chamber executive members or employees of any sponsor as that is regarded as a conflict of interest.

Judging involves reading the entrants' submissions, making a site visit and then writing up the scoring report using a template.

A few weeks later there is a judges' meeting to decide all the winners. They will then be invited to the presentation dinner on August 4, free of charge.

If you fit the bill, and want to help the businesses of the Clarence Valley improve and celebrate their success please send an email to Rick Murray, judging co-ordinator, CVBEA at middlestar@bigpond.com.

business excellence awards clarence valley rick murray
Grafton Daily Examiner
Parrot's perfect rendition of the national anthem

Parrot's perfect rendition of the national anthem

Offbeat Wrapped in green and gold, watch the parrot who's singing his support for Australia

Nicole flies high at spectacular opening

Nicole flies high at spectacular opening

Local Faces Grafton dancer into biggest show of her life for a global crowd

Ferniehirst cleared to run in Country Championships final

Ferniehirst cleared to run in Country Championships final

Horses Ferniehirst to run in Country Championships Final at Royal Randwick

KIDZCHAT: What is on Eli's mind?

KIDZCHAT: What is on Eli's mind?

News Eli likes eating grapes because they're yummy

Local Partners