Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ladbrooks Butchery is benefiting from the panic buying craze brought on by coronavirus.
Ladbrooks Butchery is benefiting from the panic buying craze brought on by coronavirus.
News

Business beefs-up amid virus panic buying

Ellen Ransley
19th Mar 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 20th Mar 2020 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE Woolworths struggles to keep enough items on the shelves, Roma's butchers are doing a roaring trade.

Ladbrooks Butchery owner George Ladbrook has estimated sales are up 50 per cent, as the COVID-10 pandemic throws the world into chaos and panic buying.

Mr Ladbrook said panic buying had been welcomed at his butchery, noticing a spike in sales since last Friday.

"Mince, steaks and sausages seem to be the most popular products at the moment," he said.

"While I don't know the exact figures off the top of my head, I know the turnovers are up about 50 per cent.

"People don't want to go in to Woolies, and I know they've been running out of some meat products.

"I've always got plenty here, there's no chance of me running out."

Community Newsletter SignUp

Mr Ladbrook said if people were concerned, there were plenty of freezable options in his shop.

Over the last few years, small businesses have battled with the ongoing effects of drought.

Mr Ladbrook said the current panic-buying craze, which the Prime Minister has said is not necessary, was good for his business.

"Over the years we have battled against the bigger supermarkets - I think this is good for us small businesses at the moment," he said.

"People in our region always get out and support small businesses where they can, like they're doing now.

"It wouldn't be good if we got some infections (of novel coronavirus) out here, but we'll keep an eye on things.

"Keep coming in to get some great meat in the meantime.

"We'll be working harder and faster to make sure you can get what you need."

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 ladbrooks butchery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council removes restrictions on supermarkets

        premium_icon Council removes restrictions on supermarkets

        News Could this be the answer to the Clarence Valley’s toilet paper woes?

        • 20th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
        Lone Eagle’s 14,000 mile trip

        premium_icon Lone Eagle’s 14,000 mile trip

        Books First-time author publishes book on sailing across the world from Washington, DC...

        Crucial support for Clarence small businesses

        premium_icon Crucial support for Clarence small businesses

        News ABA announces “shot in the arm” for small business owners

        EXPLAINED: Best way to clean house, office to avoid virus

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Best way to clean house, office to avoid virus

        News NSW Health tips on staying safe during the coronavirus outbreak