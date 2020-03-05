Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Raciti, Jenny Kim, Jessica Lord and James Choi.
Chris Raciti, Jenny Kim, Jessica Lord and James Choi.
Business

International business booming for Aussie brewery

Rhylea Millar
4th Mar 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POPULAR Bundaberg brand has been crowned winner of business growth, after achieving a 50 per cent sales increase in an international market.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks received the award at the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

Senior business development manager for Asia Jessica Lord said South Korea is now one of the brand's strongest performing markets, after the business sold an excess of 3.5 million beverages last year.

"(Pink Grapefruit) has proven to be very successful in the South Korean market because of the popularity of Pink Grapefruit as a fruit, our unique bottle shape and the variety's pretty pink colour," Ms Lord said.

"This award could not have been achieved without the strong support of a great partner, Inter BnF, and we see plenty of opportunity to deliver more quality results like this in the years to come."

brewery bundaberg business international business
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Troy Cassar-Daley’s surprise serenade

        premium_icon WATCH: Troy Cassar-Daley’s surprise serenade

        News Troy Cassar-Daley makes a surprise visit to say thank you to the men and women on the frontlines of last year’s horror bushfire season

        Investigation underway into South Grafton armed robbery

        premium_icon Investigation underway into South Grafton armed robbery

        Crime Police are appealing for help from the public after an armed robbery in South...

        'We are prepared': Health district ready if coronavirus hits

        'We are prepared': Health district ready if coronavirus hits

        Health Northern NSW health boss says all hospitals have been in preparation

        UP IN LIGHTS: Brothers await Tuc-Cop in the big dance

        premium_icon UP IN LIGHTS: Brothers await Tuc-Cop in the big dance

        Cricket The two sides haven’t met in a T20 since the last Cleaver’s Mechanical Night...