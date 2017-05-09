EXPLAINED: Clarence Valley's strong economic growth

BUSINESS is flourishing in the Clarence Valley, with the latest figures released by Clarence Valley Council showing the area is growing close to 2.5% higher than the NSW average.

According to the figures included in the latest Clarence Valley Economic Monitor, the Clarence Valley economy grew by 5.9% in 2015/16, compared to the NSW average of 3.5%.

The figures also showed the regional labour market remained strong, with the lowest unemployment rate in more than five years of 5.7%, which is lower than the Northern Rivers region average of 6.3%.

Clarence Valley Council's manager of strategic and economic planning Dave Morrison said the figures show the Clarence Valley economy is performing well in comparison to NSW and the Northern Rivers region.

"What's just as important as the growth figures is the way we're trending and how we're going comparatively to other regions," he said.

Works have begun on the construction of the new Grafton bridge adjacent to the old Grafton Bridge. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

"The obvious driver of growth is infrastructure spending on things such as the Pacific Hwy upgrade, the new Grafton bridge and a new jail, but looking at the figures we're also seeing strong growth in the health sector, which is a result of further aged care developments.

"There's also been strong growth in dwelling construction, which is again reflected in our infrastructure growth.

"What we're seeing is our economy has in relative terms a broad base to it, with a few sectors going well. What we really want is modest and sustainable long term growth, so to have a few sectors going well gives us confidence in the future of the Valley."

According to the Clarence Valley Economic Monitor, the health care and social assistance sector experienced the highest annual increase in industry value added in 2015/16, rising by 24.1% from the level recorded in 2014/15.

Residential housing prices on average went up 8.6%, however the Clarence Valley continues to have a higher level of affordability compared with metropolitan areas as well as higher investment returns on residential property (5.1%) which was also higher than the averages for the Greater Sydney region (3.4%) and New South Wales (3.7%).

Other positive indicators include average Clarence Valley business turnover of about $342,000 (up 6.9%) and the Grafton Airport recording 16,034 passenger movements, representing an annual increase of 16%.

For the full report, visit www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/economicmonitor