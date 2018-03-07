Business chamber calling for NBN service guarantee

The NSW Business Chamber has made a submission into an ACCC inquiry into NBN services.

The NSW Business Chamber has made a submission into an ACCC inquiry into NBN services.

THE NSW Business Chamber is calling for the introduction of a National Broadband Network service guarantee to protect businesses and ensure service providers are held to account for the service.

The state's peak business organisation has made a submission to the ACCC's inquiry into NBN wholesale service standards.

NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers regional manager Jane Laverty said problems with the NBN were hurting local businesses.

"In late 2017, the NSW Business Chamber conducted a state-wide survey of members and we found delays and disruptions in the roll-out of the NBN were costing NSW businesses on average, more than $9,000," Mrs Laverty said.

"That's simply not good enough when you consider the amount of business done via the internet and phone, especially for regionally-based businesses. We have too many examples where businesses can't trade or process transactions because of serious failures with broadband services.

"The issues relate primarily to a lack of accountability, responsibility and cooperation between the parties involved in the provision of broadband services.

"The introduction of a National Broadband Service Guarantee would protect businesses and ensure service providers are held to account for this essential service.

Drop-outs, poor installations, and service faults are crippling for business and something needs to be done urgently to put the onus back on the parties supplying broadband services to deliver what they promise by assuming responsibility and better coordinating their efforts."